Police ID suspect in stabbing that critically wounded man in Avondale

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police named a suspect Friday in a stabbing that critically injured a man in Avondale earlier this week.
Luevissa Frazier, 56, of Roselawn, is wanted on a felonious assault charge in connection with the stabbing of Anthony Jones, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
The incident was reported at the President Apartments on Greenwood Avenue about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said at the time the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The two men were fighting over money owed to the victim when police say Frazier used his persona knife to stab him several times in the upper torso, the criminal complaint states.
Frazier is described as 5′6 and 160 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police District 4 Detective Hatcher: 513-569-8617.
