Suspect in ‘one of the worst cases of child pornography’ scheduled to return to court Friday

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - The man accused in what the Butler County sheriff calls “one of the worst cases of child pornography investigated by this agency” is scheduled to return to court Friday.
Trevor Fraley, 24, is expected to appear in Middletown Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. for a pretrial hearing, court records show.
Fraley is held at the Middletown City Jail on two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to the jail.
He’s also held on additional charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, drug abuse meth and three counts of child endangering, court records show.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this week 100 or more charges could be coming against Fraley.
Thousands of videos and images found on Fraley’s laptop computer show children and babies, including some in diapers, who appear to be as young as 8 months old or 2 years old, according to the sheriff.
“It’s the most terrible thing I have ever seen, and I have seen some pretty terrible things,” he said in a news conference earlier this week. “It’s things you would have nightmares about if you’ve even seen it. "It’s that bad.”
The case is so extensive, Jones said federal agents may be called to assist in the investigation.
Three children were found in Fraley’s home in Middletown when he was first arrested last week on other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
They are now in a secure location and are being evaluated, Jones has said.
It’s not clear yet if Fraley helped to create the videos or images taken, he said.
Investigators, who are in the early stages of what is turning out to be a massive investigation, also do not know if the children in the images are local, or where exactly the videos were recorded.
Jones has said even talking about the case “gives me chills down my spine” and should for anyone else, too.
Anyone with information on Fraley or the investigation is urged to immediately contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office: 513-785-1000.
