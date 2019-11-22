Teen who survived Madison High School shooting gifted service dog to help with mental, physical trauma

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - After surviving the 2016 shooting at Madison High School, a teenager who was wounded that day is still struggling with trauma, but now, a local business owner is doing what he can to help.
Cameron Smith says he is thankful to be alive after he was shot in the hip, leg and back during a lunchtime shooting at Madison High School in 2016.
Smith still suffers from those injuries and says he battles Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.
“I’ve really been struggling with everything physically still. I’ve actually gained a few doctors," Smith said. "Mentally, I’ve still been in therapy, but I’ve been doing alright.”
Smith’s grandmother reached out to Rhino Kennels, a canine training business, for help, hoping to find a service dog for Smith.
At that time, a puppy named “Honor” had already been placed with another family. However, two days after Smith’s grandmother called Rhino Kennels, the family who had Honor said they needed to bring the dog back because they could no longer care for him.
Turns out, Honor’s initial owner actually witnessed the Madison School shooting. Rhino Kennels owner Ryan Thurston said he realized then and there that Smith and Honor would be a perfect fit.
“Kind of ironic that she [Honor’s initial owner] was a teacher at the cafeteria at the time, so I knew something was going on," Smith said. "Things just fit into place way too well.”
Thurston made the decision to train Honor to fit Smith’s needs and then donated the one-year-old German Shephard to Smith, free of charge.
“I knew that that’s just what he needed," Thurston said. “His name was Honor, and it’s an honor to give him to him.”
Smith has now had Honor for about two weeks. He said he has taken Honor to doctor appointments and plans to bring the pup along when he gives speeches about school shootings and prevention plans.
“He’s very sensitive to Cameron’s energy, so if Cameron starts to feel nervous or uncomfortable in a situation, Honor kind of sticks close to him and gives him that sense of protection and comfort," Thurston said.
For Smith, a shooting survivor, having a pet that doubles as a source of support is like getting a new lease on life.
“So far it’s really changed everything with how I’ve been," Smith said.
The next step for Smith is to get Honor officially registered as a service dog.
To learn more about Rhino Kennels, visit the business Facebook page.
