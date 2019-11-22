Guilty plea in fatal shooting over victim’s sister near Northwest High School

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a 2019 double shooting that police say began as a fight over a sister of one of the victims.

The incident happened Nov. 21, 2019 about a block away from Northwest High School.

Brian Holmes, then 18, shot Rashad Ameer Shahid, 25, and Dante Walker, who at the time was a Northwest High School student.

Shahid, a 2012 graduate of Northwest, died at the scene. Walker was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Holmes, of East Price Hill, was arrested that day on charges of murder and felonious assault.

A second suspect, Jamar Flagg, 17, of Colerain Township, was booked into a juvenile detention facility after the shooting.

Police say Holmes was asked to come to the school for a fight and brought a gun with him.

Holmes and Flagg were walking on Newmarket Drive when two vehicles pulled up to the intersection, police say.

The occupants of the vehicle approached Holmes and Flagg, at which point Holmes pulled a .45-caliber gun and started shooting, according to Flagg’s arrest report.

Holmes’ trial was expected to start on Tuesday, but instead he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

The judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Rashad Shahid, 25 (Provided to FOX19 NOW)

