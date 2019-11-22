2 teens arrested in Colerain Twp shooting expected to go to court Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two teenagers arrested in connection with a shooting near Northwest High School are expected to go to court Friday morning.
Brian Holmes, 18, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on charges of murder and felonious assault, court records show.
He is set to face a judge at 9 a.m.
The second suspect, only identified so far by police as a male juvenile, also is held on a murder charge, according to a news release.
Police did not say where he was being held, but he likely was taken to the county’s juvenile detention facility in Mt. Auburn, where suspects are next scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Northwest High School is closed Friday after the shooting occurred about a block away in the area of Newmarket Drive and Butterwick Drive about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
A second scene was found a mile or so away on Waycross Road near Mill Road, according to police.
That’s where Rashad Ameer Shahid, 25, was found shot and killed and another man, Dante Walker, was found wounded and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
A short time later, police took Holmes and the other teen suspect into custody on murder charges.
The man that died was not a Northwest student, police said Thursday.
It’s not clear yet if the other victim has a connection to the school or district.
Police, who are still investigating, have not revealed a motive in the shooting.
They wrote in a criminal complaint that Holmes “purposely caused” Shahid’s death and caused serious physical harm to Walker.
The charges are the result of witness statements and detectives’ investigation, the record shows.
