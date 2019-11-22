Victoria’s Secret cancels fashion show

(WIS) - The Victoria’s Secret annual winter fashion show has been canceled according to the lingerie brand’s parent company.
L Brands said in a statement to Fortune that the decision was part of a move to “evolve the messaging of [the company].” The cancellation follows the decision to close multiple stores across the country earlier in the year, and the lowest ratings ever for the show in 2018.
The show was a major pop-culture event, usually featuring name-recognizable models walking the catwalk, celebrity sightings and major performances.
However, according to Fortune, “Victoria’s Secret same store sales have declined every quarter since Q4 2016.”
The Victoria’s Secret brand has recently fallen into major controversy when in a Vogue.com interview, Ed Razek, VS’s former chief marketing officer, made offensive comments saying he would not cast transgender models or plus-size models on their runway.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.