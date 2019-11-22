22-year-old man arrested for contacting officer he though was 14-year-old for sex

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County man is under arrest after police say he attempted to solicit sex from an officer he believed was a 14-year-old.
Kyle Geiser, 22, of Independence, is charged with prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer.
Kenton County police say the investigation was conducted by their Internet Crimes Against Children unit Monday.
They say after reports of unsolicited contact by the suspect while on a social media network, one of their detectives utilized a 14-year-old male persona and responded to Geiser.
Police say Geiser communicated sex acts he desired to perform on the officer he believed was a teenager, his desire to meet the ’14-year-old', and his acknowledgement of the ‘teen’s’ age.
Thursday, police arrested Geiser after he traveled to a location in Kenton County where he thought he would be meeting the 14-year-old.
The charges he faces come with a potential of one to five years in prison.
Geiser was taken and booked into the Kenton County Detention Center.
