Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby giraffe Saturday morning.
Cece, 8, delivered Kimba’s seventh calf at 6:07 a.m.
Zoo officials say the sex of the calf has not been determined yet.
The 6-foot-tall giraffe stood up an hour after the birth and started nursing soon after.
Zoo officials say this is Cece’s second birth and was much smoother this time around.
During the first labor experience three years ago, Cece and the female calf had problems nursing.
“We’re all sad that Kimba isn’t here to meet his seventh calf but thankful that he made such an important contribution to the survival of his species,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s Curator of Mammals Christina Gorsuch. “This baby, and five-month-old Fenn, will ensure Kimba’s lasting legacy.”
Zoo officials say this is the seventeenth giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889.
The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. The PNC Festival of Lights is open nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Nov. 16 to Jan. 4.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.