Columbus Police asking for help locating missing woman believed to be in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Columbus police say they are searching for a missing person they believe may be in Milford.
Donna Harris, 53, is from Columbus’s west side, police say. She was reported missing Nov. 20.
Harris was last seen in the 3000 block of Clime Road wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie with the words ‘under his armor’ written in yellow.
She reportedly drives a red 2019 Honda Civic.
Columbus police also say they would like to speak to a person of interest in Harris’s disappearance. That man is Justin Eastman, 34.
Eastman is described as 6′, 230-260 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Harris or Eastman is asked to contact Columbus Police’s missing persons unit at 614.645.4624.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.