Dry Sunday and Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Low pressure is pulling off to the northeast and, as has been the case with the last couple of weather systems, it’s a race between incoming cold air and exiting moisture.
It doesn’t appear that there will be much overlap of cold air and moisture, but a light mix or a few flakes falling as the system winds down are expected. Impacts, if any, should be minimal however an isolated slick spot on Sunday morning can’t be ruled out.
Sunday will start in the low 30s with clearing skies, and by afternoon we should see highs in the mid 40s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Monday looks nice in the mid 50s, but rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and lingers into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will see highs in the upper 50s, while low 50s are forecast for Wednesday.
Thanksgiving looks quiet with high in the mid 40s.
Partly cloudy skies return for Friday with mid 40s for highs once again.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.