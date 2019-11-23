Police: Employee at Alzheimer’s facility arrested for racist slurs, swastika drawing

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who works for an Alzheimer’s care center is in jail after police say he wrote racial slurs on the center’s property.
Valde Louisell, 42, is accused of writing several racial slurs and drawing a swastika on documents at the Burlington House, a Springfield Township facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The police report detailing the slurs is embedded below, though FOX19 NOW has redacted use of the n-word as well as two other slurs.
According to the report, Louisell, who works in nutrition services at the Burlington House, got upset while preparing food on Nov. 17.
He allegedly began making offensive statements in front of his boss, once with a racial slur, saying ‘it is open season on some [redacted]’ and ‘cops need to shoot them in the back of the head.’
The report says he also drew racial slurs on glass plates.
Police arrested Louiselle on Friday on charges of criminal mischief. The police report says mental health court will be recommended.
Fred Stratmann is a spokesperson for CommuniCare, the corporation that owns Burlington House.
Stratmann says management at Burlington House made sure none of the residents saw the slurs.
“The care and safety and wellbeing of our residents is our primary concern, and we want to assure people this is an isolated incident,” Stratmann told FOX19 NOW. “We want everyone to understand we are actively looking into this and will continue to do so to make sure it has minimal impact on the care we provide on a daily basis.”
Stratmann says he is not aware of any past issues with Louisell on the job. He adds all employees go through criminal background checks.
As for Louisell’s employment at Burlington House, Stratmann says he is currently suspended until the investigation is complete and an appropriate punishment determined.
Louisell is due in court Saturday morning.
