Racial slurs, demonic messages spray-painted on Kings Mills church

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An early morning service at Kings Mills Baptist Church quickly turned into a cleanup mission after the congregation was greeted with hateful messages of swastikas, racial slurs, and demonic symbols spray-painted along the siding and windows of the church.
Pastor Rodney Hedge tells FOX 19 that he got an early morning phone call to come to the church for an “all hands on deck” situation, said Pastor Hedge.
The Pastor thinks it happened sometime Saturday night between midnight and 8:00 a.m.
He says this is the first time the church has ever dealt with this type of vandalism.
“It’s unreal. It’s uncalled for, but for whatever reason they felt like last night was the night,” said Pastor Hedge.
Pastor Hedge says the bad deed was overshadowed by those wanting to do good and help fix the church.
“The people for the community have been wonderful. They've been so wonderful. They offered to help. They offered anything they can do,” said Pastor Hedge. “It's fun to see our church people come out and be positive about it."
The congregation had their work cut out for them, trying to erase the spray-painted messages.
“It doesn’t come off the siding really. We tried all day to get it off. since it doesn’t come off we’re going to try to spray paint over it for now and cover it for tomorrow [Sunday] and see how we can fix it in the long run,” said Pastor Hedge.
He says he isn’t going to allow the hateful words and symbols to keep the church doors closed.
They are preparing to be up and running as usual for their Sunday morning service.
The church did not capture any images on surveillance video.
Anyone with information should report it to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
