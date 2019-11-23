Rain changes to snow today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Low pressure will rotate through the Tri-State today. As a result, rain will change over to a wintry mix of rain and snow by this evening. Most areas will receive a half inch or less. It will mostly accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. Slick spots are still expected. Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.
Dry conditions return to the region tomorrow. High pressure will keep us dry through Monday. Low pressure will bring another round of rain and thunder Tuesday into Wednesday.
