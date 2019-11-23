12-year-old harassed, beaten and concussed by bully at school, mother says

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - Kristi Kraft had a bad feeling when she hung up the phone.
Her 12-year-old daughter had been bullied and threatened since the beginning of the school year. Now at 12:30 p.m. on a Friday, here was the school, Pennyroyal Elementary, telling her to come right away.
As feared, she arrived at the school to find her daughter beaten up—and with a concussion.
The story of what happened is a difficult one for her to hear, as it would be for any mother.
Her daughter told her a friend said the girl who had been threatening her all year—ever since Kraft’s daughter refused her a piece of gum—wanted to apologize.
It was a sham, she said. The girl attacked her.
Kraft’s daughter tried to run away, she told her mother, but there were four or five other kids surrounding her, preventing her escape.
Kraft tells FOX19 NOW the incident was caught on video.
“It was horrifying,” Kraft said. “My daughter was getting beat in the head by another kid and she couldn’t defend herself because her hands were in her hoodie pocket. It was terrifying to watch.”
The attack, Kraft adds, has been reported to Franklin Police. She says the girl was later arrested for assault.
Franklin Police confirmed they responded to the school Friday, but would not elaborate or confirm an arrest.
Now Kraft says she wants what happened to her daughter to serve as a reminder for other parents.
"I think other parents should openly talk to their children about bullying and let them know that there is really no situation that should result in a bullying situation that happened here today,” she said. “Talk to your kids. Make sure you know what they are doing. Check their social media, their messages, and know what your kids are doing.”
