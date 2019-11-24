Bearcats clinch first ever berth in AAC title game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Darrick Forrest intercepted a Temple pass in the final two minutes as UC survived on senior day at Nippert Stadium.
The Bearcats improve to 10-1 overall and perfect in conference play, clinching a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game for the first time in program history.
“I’m happy for the seniors,” said head coach Luke Fickell. “It’s unbelievable. We’ve battled with them. They keep leading us.”
Michael Warren III scored the game’s first touchdown in the third quarter as the Bearcats built a 13-0 lead.
Temple answered with a fourth quarter touchdown, but UC’s Coby Bryant returned the blocked extra point to the endzone and the Bearcats led 15-6.
The Owls cut the lead to 15-13, but on their final possession, Forrest chased down an overthrown pass for the game-sealing interception.
UC will finish the regular season on Friday at Memphis. The winner of that game will host the AAC championship game.
