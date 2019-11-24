Crossroads church receives more than 1,000 meals during Thanksgiving Food Drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -More than 1,000 meals were collected at the Crossroads Church in Oakley for their twenty-fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Sunday morning.
Hundreds of cars wrapped around the Anthem Garage at Crossroads Church in Oakley Station.
Those who participated received at least one small box and/ or a large box to fill.
Crossroads Reach Out Director, Keymont Crooms, says the larger boxes were filled with Thanksgiving-related foods like turkeys, potatoes, and carrots. Each box feeds 8 people.
The smaller boxes were filled with cereal, Ramen Noodles, macaroni, and cheese, Nutrigrain bars, and more. These boxes will be going out to underserved Cincinnati Public School students.
All of the boxes collected Sunday will be donated to local churches and schools.
One person, Tracey Haynes, says donating has been a part of their family tradition for years.
"It's an easy way to give back,” said Haynes. “It really is. All you do is go to the grocery store, and fill a cart, and it's just easy. It's the least we can do."
"There's a lot of need in Cincinnati. A lot of times we don't think about it, but there are a lot of people who get these boxes who are employed, but they're struggling right now and they would love to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, so it's really cool to do that," said Crooms.
One group of people Crooms talks about are low-income students. He says this is a critical time for low-income students who are out of school during the holiday break.
"Some of these kids, unfortunately, their most nutritious meals that they get are at breakfast and lunch at school. So if you think of the Thanksgiving holiday, that’s five days that they aren’t in school that they won’t have them,” said Crooms.
Crossroads event organizers say this year's donations have surpassed previous years.
More than 100,000 meals were collected throughout the weekend from all of the Crossroads sites in Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Central Kentucky.
Organizers say they were amazed to see so many cars lined up in Oakley to give to those in need. They say this is what the holiday season is all about.
