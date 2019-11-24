Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in Colerain Twp. hit-skip

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was sent to the hospital late Sunday afternoon after he was reportedly struck by an SUV that fled from the scene, according to Hamilton County dispatch.
Dispatchers said police responded to Windswept Lane around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The victim was transported to the hospital, officials confirmed. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
An all-county broadcast went out to police just before 3:50 p.m. describing the suspect’s vehicle as a black SUV that resembled a Chevy Blazer.
According to dispatch, a robbery may have taken place before the suspect fled.
It is not clear if an arrest has been made yet.
