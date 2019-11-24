How to to make ham and cheese puffs

November 24, 2019 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 2:08 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one food creator, Allison Schulte, demonstrates how to make ham and cheese puffs in as little as 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 package of chopped processed ham
  • 1 small onion chopped (about a 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup of white cheddar cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1 1/2 tsp dijon mustard
  • dash of black pepper
  • 1 package of crescent roll dough (the sheet, not the rolls)

Steps

  • Preheat the oven to 350.
  • In a small bowl, combine the ham, onion, cheese, egg, mustard, and pepper.
  • Mix well.
  • Lightly spray a mini muffin pan with non stick spray.
  • Unroll the crescent roll dough. 
  • Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 24 squares.
  • Press a square into each muffin cup and shape around the edges.
  • Fill each cup with the ham mixture until just full.
  • Bake the puffs for 13-15 minutes until slightly browned.

