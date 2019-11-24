How to to make ham and cheese puffs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one food creator, Allison Schulte, demonstrates how to make ham and cheese puffs in as little as 15 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 package of chopped processed ham
- 1 small onion chopped (about a 1/4 cup)
- 1/2 cup of white cheddar cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 tsp dijon mustard
- dash of black pepper
- 1 package of crescent roll dough (the sheet, not the rolls)
Steps
- Preheat the oven to 350.
- In a small bowl, combine the ham, onion, cheese, egg, mustard, and pepper.
- Mix well.
- Lightly spray a mini muffin pan with non stick spray.
- Unroll the crescent roll dough.
- Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 24 squares.
- Press a square into each muffin cup and shape around the edges.
- Fill each cup with the ham mixture until just full.
- Bake the puffs for 13-15 minutes until slightly browned.
