KY State Police warn residents on sex offender phone scam

CAMBELLSBURG, KY (FOX19) -The Kentucky State Police Post 5 are warning locals about a registered sex offender phone scam.
Troopers say they received multiple phone calls Saturday night from individuals on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Those individuals told troopers they were receiving calls from others saying that they missed a court date.
Then the callers would ask them to pay money and that they will accept payment over the phone.
Troopers also say some are being told they need to report to Post 5 for an ankle monitor.
Anyone who has received a call like this is asked to contact the local state police post or their local police.
