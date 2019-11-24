A pleasant start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After what turned out to be a nice Sunday, we will start the week on a very pleasant note.
Temperatures overnight Sunday will fall the low to mid-30′s under mainly clear skies for Monday morning.
Monday afternoon we should top out in the upper-50′s with a good deal of sunshine.
Clear skies overnight into Tuesday morning will once again see temps start in the mid to upper-30′s, but clouds will be building through the morning into the afternoon.
While temps will rise into the upper-50′s once again, rain will move in late-day Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will see temps start in the 50′s, but by 6pm temps will have fallen into the low 40′s and will continue to fall into the low-30′s by Thanksgiving morning.
Thanksgiving will be a dry day with high temps in the mid-40′s, but more rain chances arrive by Friday.
