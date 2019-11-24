State football semifinals set for Elder, La Salle, Wyoming

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced details Sunday for the upcoming state football semifinals.
In Division I, Elder (11-2) will take on Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. The Panthers are two wins from their first state championship since 2003.
In Division II, La Salle (11-2) will face Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. The Lancers are in the hunt for their first state championship since 2016 - the tail end of a three-peat for the Lancers.
In Division IV, Wyoming (13-0) travels to Marysville Impact Stadium to battle Clyde (9-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Cowboys are the No. 1 overall seed and the defending state champions.
In Kentucky, Beechwood travels to Mayfield on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a Class 2A state semifinal showdown. Cov Cath will host Bowling Green Friday at 6 p.m. in Class 5A.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.