State trooper shot during standoff in southern Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (FOX19) - An Indiana State Trooper was shot during a standoff with an armed man Saturday morning near Madison, Indiana.
Troopers responded to the 8000 block of East State Road 56 around 2:30 a.m. following reports of a man firing shots inside a home.
Officers got other people in the home to safety and determined that Wade R. Roark, 59, was still inside, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
The release states that Roark continued to fire shots inside the home throughout the morning.
Around 8 a.m., a member of the SWAT team was shot in the leg while he was positioned outside the home.
Another trooper returned fire but Roark was not hit.
Soon after Roark walked out of the home and was taken into custody, the news release states.
Emergency personnel helped the wounded trooper who was taken to King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Madison, Indiana.
An ambulance then took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further treatment.
The news release says the troopers’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Roark was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held while charges are being filed.
The name of the injured trooper is not being released at this time.
