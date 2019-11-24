Vietnam Navy vet to be laid to rest Monday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Clinton County officials are asking for the community to attend funeral services Monday morning in Wilmington for a Vietnam Navy veteran who they say has no living family members.
According to his obituary, Clyde Kimber Boyle died Nov. 12 at the age of 80.
The Clinton County Veterans’ Service Commission is requesting community members to come to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and pay their respects to “one of America’s true heroes." Services will begin around 9 a.m.
Funeral home postings say the interment will commence at 11:30 a.m. in the Dayton National Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded.
Boyle’s obituary states he was born in 1939 in Cincinnati. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam war, and was a member of the former St. Anthony’s Episcopal Church in Wilmington.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran church is located at 421 E. Vine St. in Wilmington.
