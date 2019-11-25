Cincinnati Recreation Commission holding toy drive for needy families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission hopes to give back to the public it serves this holiday season.
CRC is looking for donations of 500 new toys for its Toy Drive, which runs through Dec. 8.
New, unwrapped, toy donations can be dropped off at any CRC Recreation Center during regular business hours.
To find a recreation center near you, click on https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/recreation/facilities1/recreation-centers/
Toys may also be dropped off at the CRC main office, located at Centennial Two Plaza, 805 Central Ave., Suite 800, 45202.
