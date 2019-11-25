Columbus woman missing since Wednesday found dead in Delaware County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The body of a Columbus woman reported missing last week was found in Delaware County Sunday morning, according to Columbus police. They say a man who was considered a person of interest is now wanted in connection with her death.
Donna Harris, 53, was reported missing Wednesday out of Columbus’ west side, authorities say. She was last seen in the 3000 block of Clime Road.
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, her body was found in a wooded area near Sherman Road in Berlin Township, according to Columbus police. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
As of Friday, she was believed to be in the Cincinnati area.
Authorities say the last person to see her was Justin Eastman, 34, who they believed to be “armed and dangerous." They considered Eastman a person of interest and attempted to seek him out to speak with him.
Police announced he is now wanted on a murder warrant in connection with Harris’ death.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Columbus police or the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
