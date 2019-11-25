A dry and chilly night, rain on the way late Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The evening and nighttime hours will be dry and chilly with only a few patches of cloud cover. Clouds will increase tomorrow and rain arrives as we head into evening. The first of several storm systems will bring increasing cloudiness Tuesday. After 4 pm showers will arrive in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
The rain for evening and overnight will arrive in three installments. The first will move well east of metro Cincinnati by 10 pm Tuesday and the second will arrive before midnight Wednesday and end by 2 am Wednesday. The third episode will be in and out between 4 am and 6 am Wednesday. Rainfall totals look to be from 0.30” and 0.90” for all three.
We are not done with the system once the rain ends. As Wednesday progresses wind speeds will build and by afternoon sustained winds will be around 25 mph. During evening sustained winds will reach 25 – 35 mph. A couple models are predicting wind gusts to 50 mph late Wednesday evening through a couple hours after midnight Thursday morning. At this point it looks like a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning may be issued from Wednesday into Thursday.
