Homicide investigation underway after 11-year-old boy fatally shot at birthday party in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What was supposed to be a celebration of turning another year older turned into a tragedy that ended an 11-year-old boy’s life in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Division of Police said officers responded to the shooting on the 1800 block of E. 97th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Crews were flagged down by two juveniles who carried Tyshaun Taylor, 11, outside to Chester Avenue after he was shot in the chest in an apartment, according to police.
Fire and EMS immediately started treated him and took him to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police said officers on scene learned that the apartment’s resident allowed her 16-year-old son to host a birthday party and left to go to a nearby store.
She learned about the shooting when she came back, according to police.
The police report said there have been no arrests made at this time.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for the investigation.
