ISP trooper who suffered ‘serious, but non-life threatening injuries’ identified

MADISON, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police released the identity of the trooper shot during a standoff with an armed suspect in rural Jefferson County Saturday.
Master Trooper Joseph Livers, an 18-year ISP veteran, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries to his lower left leg during the shooting where Livers was acting as a member of the ISP SWAT Team, officials say.
Officials say Wade Roark, 59, opened fire on Livers at a home in the 8000 block of East State Road 56 near Madison after a 911 call indicated Roark as firing a gun inside the house.
They say the investigation indicated Roark was in the basement of the home when he shot through a hole in the basement wall, which hit Livers.
Livers was taken to King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Madison before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he underwent surgery, officials say.
Roark surrendered to law enforcement and he was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. He is being held on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery, and criminal recklessness.
