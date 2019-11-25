Ohio hospital continues tradition by dressings newborns in Buckeyes gear before Michigan rivalry game

The cutest Buckeyes fans in the land! (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | November 25, 2019 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 5:38 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sticking with tradition, newborn babies at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are being adorned with Buckeyes-themed gear ahead of the rivalry game against the University of Michigan.

Babies delivered through Nov. 30 will receive a crimson and gray “Beat Michigan” sleep swaddle and a Buckeyes “helmet.”

The letter "M" is noticeably crossed out on each outfit.

The 11-0 Ohio State University Buckeyes travel to the University of Michigan to take on the 9-2 Wolverines on Saturday at noon.

