Pierce Township shooting victims identified

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pierce Township police released the identity of the two people killed in a shooting Friday.
Jeffrey R. Hutchins, 24, of Amelia, and Nicholas D. Hudson, 20, of Batavia, were shot and killed around 11:20 p.m. in the area of 304 St. Andrews Drive.
Both men were found shot outside of an apartment at the address while officers searched for the suspect.
Police found the suspect, Craig Walker, 25, behind building 306 at the apartment complex and took him into custody without incident.
Kenneth Frickman lives right next to where the shooting happened. He was watching TV when, “I heard gunshots. Maybe 3 to be exact,” said Frickman.
He said he saw his neighbor being dragged out onto the concrete.
This sort of thing happening is not new for the apartment complex, according to Frickman, “It’s terrible. It’s one of the worst places ever.”
Pierce Township police confirmed the apartment complex has been on their radar for a while. They’ve been working with the owner and prosecutors office to help clean it up.
Over the past 3-4 months, police say things were getting better until this shooting happened.
The location is close where Detective Bill Brewer was killed and Lt. Nick DeRose was injured at the Royal Oaks Apartments in the 360 block St. Andrews Drive after a 12-hour standoff back in February. Wade Winn, 23, was charged in connection with the shootings.
The BCI says they’re assisting in the case by processing the crime scene.
