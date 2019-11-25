Plenty of sunshine and warmer air on your Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thanksgiving week is here, and while rain will be around the middle part of the week, the holiday in Thursday going into Black Friday looks dry.
Monday will be very nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.
Our next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday evening and that will stick around through Wednesday mid morning.
After highs near 60 both Tuesday and Wednesday we will cook back down on Thursday into the mid 40s. While both Thursday and Friday will be dry we wait another front bringing us chances for more widespread rain late Friday into Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.