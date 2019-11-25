Quilters give back to Cincinnati, national communities

HARRISON, Ohio (FOX19) - A group of women who meet at a Harrison church are giving back through the art of quilting.
The Amazing Grace Quilters meet up in the basement of their church to make quilts to give away for free.
The group has been around for almost 20 years.
It started with give women who made quilts for a local pregnancy center. As the years went on, they realized there were a lot of people who they could help.
“But then, as we found the need in all the other places, why not?" member Carolyn McClary said.
Now, these women serve local and national groups, using their talents to create these works of art, which they then give away.
“When they bring a quilt out to someone who has hardly anything, and they [can] wrap them with that,” McClary said.
The women say they’re due for another quilt drop-off soon. They’ll also give away more during Christmas.
