Crash closes Glenway Ave in West Price Hill

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - A crash has shut down Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill early Monday.
Cincinnati police and fire crews responded to a report of a crash with a person ejected and vehicle on its side in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.
Initial emergency dispatches also indicated one person was trapped in a vehicle.
Glenway Avenue is closed between Olivia Lane and Omena Lane.
A FOX19 NOW crew on the scene observed a vehicle on its side and two people being put in ambulances for transport to a hospital.
A tow truck is now on scene.
