Crash closes Glenway Ave in West Price Hill

Crash closes Glenway Ave in West Price Hill
A serious injury accident shut down Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill Monday morning, Cincinnati police say. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 25, 2019 at 3:59 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:29 AM

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - A crash has shut down Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill early Monday.

Cincinnati police and fire crews responded to a report of a crash with a person ejected and vehicle on its side in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Initial emergency dispatches also indicated one person was trapped in a vehicle.

Glenway Avenue is closed between Olivia Lane and Omena Lane.

A FOX19 NOW crew on the scene observed a vehicle on its side and two people being put in ambulances for transport to a hospital.

A tow truck is now on scene.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.