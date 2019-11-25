SkyStar Wheel gives free rides to children for the rest of 2019

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Children under 12 years old will be allowed to ride the SkyStar wheel for free with at least one adult for the rest of the year.
“This is SkyStar’s gift to the Cincinnati region,” SkyStar’s Todd Schneider said. “The community has welcomed and embraced SkyStar and we’re saying, ‘thank you,’ with this holiday present.”
The 150-foot-tall-observation wheel has 36 gondolas and can hold up to six people.
SkyStar officials say riders are not paired with strangers.
The ride is open every day. Here is a look at their hours:
Holiday hours
Thanksgiving week
- Wednesday: Noon to 11 p.m.
- Thanksgiving Day: Noon to 11 p.m.
- Black Friday: Noon to midnight
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dec. 20, 2019, to Jan. 3, 2020 hours
- Monday thru Thursday: Noon to 11 p.m.
- Friday: Noon to midnight
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
