VIDEO: Baby giraffe introduced to giraffe friends for first time

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s new baby giraffe met its giraffe friends Monday, and FOX19 NOW got a sneak peek.
This was the calf’s first introduction to the other giraffes at the zoo.
Zoo officials say they have not yet named the calf or determined its sex.
Born Sunday morning to Cece, the calf provides some much-needed good news after the death of the calf’s father, Kimba, last week.
Related | Cincinnati Zoo giraffe dies
The calf is the seventeenth giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889, zoo officials say, when the first giraffe calf to be born in any zoo in the western hemisphere arrived.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.