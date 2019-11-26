Arrest made in fatal October shooting in OTR

Deairus Lackey was arrested on a murder warrant Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Jovan Fleming, who was shot and killed on Vine Street Oct. 6, police say. (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Erin Couch | November 26, 2019 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 4:15 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine in October.

Police say Deairus Lackey was taken into custody Tuesday on a murder warrant in the death of 27-year-old Jovan Fleming.

Fleming was fatally shot on the afternoon of Oct. 6 in the 1700 block of Vine Street.

CPD told FOX19 NOW in October as officers arrived on scene, a large crowd had formed and became hostile toward them as they tried to help the victim.

That led to an “officer needs assistance” call that summoned all the working officers to the area, officers said.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing

