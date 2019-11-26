Christ Hospital to expand NKY facility instead of buying former hotel, officials say

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (FOX19) - Christ Hospital Health Network officials say they will not move forward with construction plans at the former Drawbridge Inn site in Fort Mitchell.
Instead, officials say they will look to expand their already existing services in Fort Wright and other potential sites in northern Kentucky.
The reason behind The Christ Hospital moving away from previous plans to build a new facility is due to litigation with St Elizabeth Healthcare and the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Officials say in June 2017, the Kentucky Office of Health Policy approved The Christ Hospital’s Certificate of Need (CON) application to construct and ambulatory surgery center on the site of the former hotel. The decision was then overturned based on an appeal by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The hospital says they then appealed that decision to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, but in August 2019, the court upheld the denial.
“Following the court’s decision to disallow construction of a surgical center in Ft. Mitchell, we have decided to forgo construction at the Ft. Mitchell site. While we are disappointed that the court ruling has forced this decision, our commitment to residents of Northern Kentucky has been, and will remain, unwavering,” Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer with The Christ Hospital Health Network Vic DiPilla said.
“As a result, and in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for options, we will be expanding services at our Ft. Wright site over time, adding to the already robust offerings such as primary care, physical therapy, specialty services and a state-of-the-art urgent care. We will also be looking to bring our care into new neighborhoods so that we can meet our patients where they are. We will have additional updates as those plans solidify. Until then, we cannot thank the residents of Northern Kentucky enough for their incredible outpouring of support in this mission.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.