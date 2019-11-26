FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday for strong winds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect showers to begin later this evening as a strong cold front moves closer to the Tri-State. Rain will continue in waves through Wednesday morning. You will also hear some thunder embedded within these storms. Temperatures tomorrow will fall to the 40s by morning and eventually in the 30s by evening. Winds could gust as high as 50mph during the afternoon. The entire Fox 19 NOW viewing area is under a wind advisory through Wednesday evening. There could be tree limbs knocked down and power outages too. The winds will die down by Thanksgiving morning.
Thursday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. High 45. Friday we will see rain return but not until late in the evening. High 47. Saturday we will see wet weather for much of the day. Rainfall could be heavy in spots. High 54. Sunday we will see a few showers which could end as a light wintry mix. High 51.
Monday will be dry but cool. High 39. Tuesday will also be dry before another system arrives by midweek.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.