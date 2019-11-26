Goshen schools staff member arrested on felony assault charge

WARREN COUNTY - (FOX19) - A staff member at Goshen Local School District is under arrest on a felony assault charge.
Carl Nicholas Inabitt, 48, is held without bond at the Warren County Jail.
He is scheduled to face a judge at 10 a.m.
Inabitt is the “head of Ascend Academy,” according to a statement from Goshen Local School District Superintendent Darrell Edwards.
Inabitt has been put on administrative leave, per the statement, which also says school officials don’t think the situation involves any Goshen staff or students.
Further details about the circumstances leading up to his arrest were not released.
“This is obviously an active law enforcement investigation,” the statement reads," and we must take care to honor that process as well as the privacy of those involved.
“We will take steps to see that Ascend Academy continues its mission and continues serving the students there with the highest possible educational services and support. As always at Goshen Local Schools, our students are our top priority.”
