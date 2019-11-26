Nearly 3K fake IDs seized by border officials in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Monday nearly 3,000 counterfeit driver’s licenses found in multiple shipments were recently seized in Louisville, including one that officers say would have gone to a convicted child rapist.
CBP officials say the shipments contained 2,909 counterfeit driver’s licenses and 3,123 blank stock cards used to make counterfeit driver’s licenses.
The materials were believed to be shipped from China.
The licenses were reportedly being sent to people in the New York area and were marked with various states of origin, among them Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey and Ohio.
Officers say one person who was supposed to receive a shipment was a convicted child rapist in the New York area. Investigators believe that individual was using alcohol and the fake IDs to entice minors.
A CBP official said crimes such as identity theft and human trafficking are “major concerns” when counterfeit IDs are being distributed.
