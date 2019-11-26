Northwest schools close for 2nd time after fatal shooting of former student

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - A local school district is shut down for the second time in just days following a fatal shooting of a former student near one of its high schools.
“In light of recent events, the Northwest Local School District will be canceling school on Tuesday, November 26, for all students so that we may further educate our district staff on safety procedures and provide additional security updates. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause our parents,” the district wrote on Facebook.
School also was shut down Friday after the former Northwest High School student was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Two teenagers are under arrest.
Rashad Ameer Shahid, 25, was found dead after shots rang out about a block away from the school in the area of Newmarket and Butterwick Drives.
Northwest High School confirmed the victim, who police say is Shahid, was a 2012 graduate of their school.
Another victim, Dante Walker, was wounded and taken to the hospital.
School officials say one of their students, who FOX19 NOW has learned is Walker, is a current student and has non-life threatening injuries.
