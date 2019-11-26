Online campaign delivers holiday cards to Cincinnati Children’s patients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital can be hand-delivered greeting cards in their rooms during the holiday season — with the public’s help.
Anyone can visit Cincinnati Children’s website and pick from a selection of greeting cards that would be printed and personally delivered to the children by hospital staff.
There are six card designs to choose from, with choices ranging from animal-themed cards to more traditional holiday-related messages.
More than 1,000 cards were distributed last year, the hospital says.
You can donate a card here.
