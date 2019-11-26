Police investigating after 4-year-old wanders away from daycare, found by stranger; mother speaking out

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An investigation is underway underway after a 4-year-old wandered away from Childtime of Monroe.
The child’s mother tells FOX19 NOW she became aware of what had happened when a woman she had never met before found her son walking alone in the road.
“I was at work for about two hours, and my boss came to the back where I was and told me that my son was in the lobby, and I thought she was kidding because I know I dropped him off at daycare," the child’s mother, Candis Coates said.
Coates says she realized it wasn’t a joke when she walked into to the lobby and saw her son standing there with someone she had never met.
She says woman told her she spotted her son getting ready to cross busy Route 4.
“From what I was told by her, she picked up AJ and she said hey, you know, what’s your name? Where’s your mom? He knew my name. He knew his name, and he knew where I worked, so he told her," Coates said.
Coates explains she immediately called to daycare to try to figure out how her son got away. Shortly afterwards, she says, the daycare workers paid her a visit.
“Before I even received an apology or an explanation about how this happened, I was asked if my son does this often," Coates said.
According to Coates, daycare officials told her when a teacher turned their back to hang something up, her son AJ got away.
“My son walked out of the classroom door," Coates said. "He walked down the hallway. He walked past the kitchen area, past the director’s office. He actually sat on a couch in the lobby, kicking his little feet, looking around. He proceeded to get up and he walked past the front desk.”
She says that’s when her son found a kiddie door, which he managed to unlock, and that’s how he got out—though not before sitting in the entry way for a few minutes.
Coates says her son had only been going to Childtime for four days. Now she says she has more questions than answers.
She also says she called police to report it.
“I am just thankful he knew my name and he knew where I was, because it could’ve been a very different story if he didn’t," Coates said.
FOX19 NOW did reach out to the daycare. They sent us the following statement:
“We have strict policies and protocols to ensure the well-being of our children. Unfortunately, despite our precautions, a situation arose recently in which a child left the premises. The child was unharmed and was reunited with family members. We are taking all appropriate steps to prevent such a situation from happening in the future.”
Daycare officials went on to say they're reemphasizing their policies and procedures with all staff members to ensure safety protocols are consistently followed.
Coates tells us she was told the two teachers involved have been terminated.
