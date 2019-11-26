Rain, high winds headed our way for holiday travel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain and high winds are headed our way, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
Things are quiet to start your Wednesday. Skies are dry and mild with temperatures in the 40s.
Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon with a high near 60 degrees.
Look for showers to arrive as we head into the evening. The best chance will be after 4 p.m.
The rain will fall in three installments:
- After 6 p.m. and move well east of metro Cincinnati by 10 p.m. Tuesday
- By midnight Wednesday, ending between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. There will be isolated heavy downpours and thunder
- Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Rainfall totals, for the entire period look to be from 0.25” and 0.90”.
Then, as Wednesday progresses, wind speeds will build and temperatures will fall.
By the afternoon, sustained winds will reach 25 mph. During evening, sustained winds will reach 25 to 35 mph.
A couple models are predicting wind gusts to 50 mph late Wednesday evening through a couple hours after midnight Thursday morning.
At this point , it looks like a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning may be issued from Wednesday into Thursday.
The low Wednesday night is expected to fall to the freezing mark at 32 degrees.
We will be dry for Thanksgiving Day and the start of your shopping early Friday.
However, another system is building for the weekend with more rain on the way.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.