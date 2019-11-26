Rain then gusty winds by Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s going to get pretty windy as we head into your Thanksgiving Travel Day on Wednesday.However, we still have a few hours of quiet weather l, as we start out dry on your Tuesday.
Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. Look for rain arriving as we head into the evening. The best chance for showers will be after 4 pm showers will arrive in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The rain for Tuesday evening and the overnight will arrive in three installments. The first will arrive after 6 pm and move well east of metro Cincinnati by 10 pm Tuesday and the second will arrive by midnight Wednesday and end between 2 am and 4 am Wednesday with isolated heavy downpours and thunder. The third episode will be in and out between 4 am and 6 am Wednesday. Rainfall totals, for the entire period look to be from 0.25” and 0.90”.
The good news we stay dry Wednesday afternoon, but we are not done with the system once the rain ends. As Wednesday progresses wind speeds will build and temperatures will fall. By afternoon sustained winds will be around 25 mph. During evening sustained winds will reach 25 – 35 mph. A couple models are predicting wind gusts to 50 mph late Wednesday evening through a couple hours after midnight Thursday morning.
At this point it looks like a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning may be issued from Wednesday into Thursday.
We are dry for Thanksgiving Day and the start of your shopping on Friday. However, another system is building for the weekend with more rain on the way.
