Rain then gusty winds by Wednesday afternoon

Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. Look for rain arriving as we head into the evening. The best chance for showers will be after 4 pm showers will arrive in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The rain for Tuesday evening and the overnight will arrive in three installments. The first will arrive after 6 pm and move well east of metro Cincinnati by 10 pm Tuesday and the second will arrive by midnight Wednesday and end between 2 am and 4 am Wednesday with isolated heavy downpours and thunder. The third episode will be in and out between 4 am and 6 am Wednesday. Rainfall totals, for the entire period look to be from 0.25” and 0.90”.