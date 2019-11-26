Rain and windy conditions tonight into tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is going to be a mild afternoon as daytime highs climb into the low 60s. Showers will work their way into our forecast tonight into tomorrow morning.
This is all part of an area of low pressure that will bring strong and gusty winds to the region tomorrow.
Wind gusts in the 40s cannot be ruled out. Falling temperatures are also expected throughout the afternoon.
Thanksgiving will be dry with colder temperatures expected. Daytime highs will be limited to the mid 40s.
Rain will move back into the Tri-State Saturday and Sunday.
