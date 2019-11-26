LIST: Roads closed, buses detoured as search continues for missing worker in partial collapse Downtown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several roads remain closed and Metro bus routes are detoured again Tuesday morning as the search continues for a missing worker in a partial building collapse.
According to the latest information from Cincinnati police and Metro:
- Fourth Street will remain closed from Walnut to Elm streets through Tuesday.
- Elm Street is closed from Third to Fifth streets. It may open sooner.
- Fifth Street is shut down from Elm to Race streets.
- Race Street is closed from Fifth to Fourth streets.
Several Metro routes also are impacted.
“Due to the building collapse on 4th St. between Race & Elm St. a number of Metro routes are on detour. If you board your bus in that area please proceed to Government Square: Routes include: 1, 2X, 3X, 14X, 15X, 21, 23X, 25X, 27, 42X, 49, 52X, 71X, 72X, 74X, 85,” Cincinnati Metro said in a tweet Monday night.
