State patrol: 17-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A crash in New Richmond Monday afternoon left a 17-year-old dead, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash occurred at around 1:50 p.m. on Laurel Lindale Road near the intersection of Carnes Road in Monroe Township, troopers say.
Tyler Seng, 17, was driving a 2007 Honda CBR 600 southbound on Laurel Lindale Road reportedly as Barbara Hilt, 46, was pulling out of a private drive in a 2005 Honda Pilot, and the two collided.
Seng sustained serious injuries during the crash, troopers say, and was transported by Monroe Township EMIS to a landing zone for Air Care, but was pronounced dead by medical staff before transport.
Hilt was reportedly uninjured and declined medical treatment at the scene.
