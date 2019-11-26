The Village of Amelia is officially no more

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The Village of Amelia and the Town of Newtonsville officially dissolved Monday in Clermont County.
Our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say both were officially dissolved at 10 a.m. when the Clermont County Board of Elections certified the election results.
68 percent of voters in Amelia decided to dissolve the village government. The Newtonsville vote was 53 to 46.
The surrounding townships and county will assume police, fire and road maintenance.
Amelia will be split into Pierce and Batavia townships.
“People are excited,” said one of the people who made the push to dissolve the village, Ed McCoy, after the election.
Some were not happy about the vote in former Amelia.
“It’s like they just wiped it off the map,” said hairstylist, Sissy Benge.
Pierce Township Police Department’s Facebook page says that they will respond to all law enforcement calls for service in their area and the sheriff’s office will respond to calls for Batavia township residents.
