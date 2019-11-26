16-year-old girl reported missing from Independence, Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Independence Police Department says a 16-year-old girl is missing after she reportedly left Simon Kenton High School and did not return.
Summer Bushong, police say, was last seen around 11 a.m. wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and a necklace with a skull and wings.
She is described as 5′3″, 120 lbs. with brown eyes and light brown hair.
Police say she has been known to frequent the Bellevue and Dayton areas in Northern Kentucky.
If you have any information about Bushong’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Indiana Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.